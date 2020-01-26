Grizzlies' John Konchar: Rejoins parent club
Konchar was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Konchar will join the Grizzlies with Jae Crowder (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) unavailable Sunday. The 23-year-old has eight minutes in two NBA appearances this season, so he's unlikely to factor into the rotation versus the Suns.
