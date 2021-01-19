Konchar played seven minutes off the bench in Monday's 108-104 win over the Suns, contributing four points (2-3 FG), two assists, one rebound and one steal.

After missing four games with a left ankle sprain, Konchar was cleared to return to action Jan. 13 in Minnesota, but head coach Taylor Jenkins still elected to leave the second-year wing out of the rotation for two consecutive contests. Konchar stepped back into a role on the second unit Monday, taking De'Anthony Melton's spot in the rotation. While Konchar made the most of his limited minutes, he's unlikely to see his playing time pick up much from this level unless the Grizzlies lose other wing players to injuries.