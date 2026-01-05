default-cbs-image
Konchar (thumb) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Konchar hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a torn UCL in his left thumb that required surgery, and he is expected to be re-evaluated any day now. Still, he should be considered week-to-week until the Grizzlies offer an update on his progress.

