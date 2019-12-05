Grizzlies' John Konchar: Remains sidelined with calf injury
Konchar has yet to play since Nov. 15 while he continues to heal from a left calf strain.
It's unclear when Konchar will make his return, but the Hustle have managed without him, as the team remains undefeated and has won six games during his absence.
