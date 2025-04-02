Konchar (illness) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Heat.
After missing two of the last three games due to an illness, Konchar will be available to play Thursday in Miami. The 28-year-old forward hasn't made much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, averaging 12.2 minutes per game for Memphis.
