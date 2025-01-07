Konchar is starting Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Konchar will get a chance with the first unit as the Grizzlies continue to contend with the injury bug. Konchar, Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia could all see more run than usual given Desmond Bane's (ankle) absence Monday.
