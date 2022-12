Konchar contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-112 win over Detroit.

Konchar shot efficiently in limited chances and extended his streak of at least one made triple to 10 games. He also scored in double digits for the fifth time in eight matchups. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 21 contests this season.