Grizzlies' John Konchar: Returns to G League
Konchar was assigned to the G League on Sunday.
Konchar was recalled by the Grizzlies in late January and appeared in four games, averaging 1.8 points in 6.3 minutes. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 19 games with the Memphis Hustle this season.
