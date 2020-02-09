Konchar was assigned to the G League on Sunday.

Konchar was recalled by the Grizzlies in late January and appeared in four games, averaging 1.8 points in 6.3 minutes. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 19 games with the Memphis Hustle this season.