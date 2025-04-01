site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Ruled out against Golden State
Konchar (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Warriors.
Konchar has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to an illness. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami.
