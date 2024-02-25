Konchar has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets due to a left thumb sprain.
Konchar hurt his thumb during Friday's loss to the Clippers and will be forced to miss at least one game after being diagnosed with a sprain. Luke Kennard and Jordan Goodwin are candidates to see increased roles against Brooklyn.
