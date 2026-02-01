site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Ruled out for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Konchar (neck) will not play Saturday against the Timberwolves.
Konchar will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Grizzlies will be very shorthanded Saturday, so Vince Williams and GG Jackson could see extended minutes.
