Konchar (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.
Konchar will be unavailable for an eighth consecutive game due to plantar fasciitis in his right heel. It's unclear whether he'll return for either of the Grizzlies' final two matchups of the season, but his next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Lakers.
