Konchar will not suit up for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID illness.

Konchar will be sidelined for just the third time this season with an illness. Dillon Brooks (ankle) was also tabbed questionable for the contest, meaning David Roddy and Ziaire Williams could earn more playing time Saturday. However, Konchar has averaged just 14.3 minutes in his last three contests, so the additional workloads for his teammates will be limited. Konchar's next chance to take the floor will come Monday against Phoenix.