Konchar (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Konchar will miss a third straight tilt as he remains in concussion protocols. With Desmond Bane (knee) and Danny Green (knee) doubtful, the Grizzlies may have to turn to David Roddy, Ziaire Williams and Jake LaRavia on the wing for Sunday's contest. Konchar will have another opportunity to return Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.