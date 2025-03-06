site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Ruled out Wednesday
Konchar (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Konchar has missed four of the Grizzlies' last six games due to soreness in his right foot. Vince Williams and Lamar Stevens are candidates to see a boost in minutes against Oklahoma City.
