Konchar delivered 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Kings.

Konchar has struggled to see regular playing time off the bench for the Grizzlies, but he is ending the season on a strong note and has scored in double digits in three of his last six appearances. He's averaging 8.8 points per game since the beginning of May and could see decent minutes off the bench in the regular-season finale Sunday at Golden State.