Grizzlies' John Konchar: Scores 17 in G League return
Konchar finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 G League win over Agua Caliente.
Tuesday marked Konchar's first appearance in the G League since Jan. 25. He returned in style, dropping 17 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. He added value on the defensive end as well by nabbing four steals. As the team enters the All-Star break, Konchar is averaging 12.2 points on 57.1 percent shooting along with 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals through 20 G League games this season.
