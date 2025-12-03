Konchar finished with 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 loss to the Spurs.

Konchar scored a season-high 13 points, reaching double figures for the first time in 2025-26 altogether. The forward has averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.7 minutes per contest over 20 games this season, so his fantasy appeal has been minimal thus far.