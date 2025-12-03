Grizzlies' John Konchar: Season-high 13 points in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konchar finished with 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 loss to the Spurs.
Konchar scored a season-high 13 points, reaching double figures for the first time in 2025-26 altogether. The forward has averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.7 minutes per contest over 20 games this season, so his fantasy appeal has been minimal thus far.
More News
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited output in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited role continues•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Full stat line in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Modest outing in preseason finale•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Grabs six boards in Game 4 loss•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Logs 17 minutes in Game 3 loss•