Konchar is coming off the bench in Friday's game against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

After starting Memphis' past two games, Konchar will cede his spot in the first unit to the returning Brandon Clarke (calf) on Friday. Konchar has averaged 2.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.0 minutes over 17 games off the bench this season, so his streaming value appears to have evaporated.