Konchar (thumb) won't play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Konchar was considered doubtful heading into the day, so it comes as little surprise that he'll miss a third straight contest due to a left thumb sprain. With Luke Kennard (illness) and Derrick Rose (back) also sidelined, Jordan Goodwin and Ziaire Williams could see all of the playing time out of the backcourt that they can handle.