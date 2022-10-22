Konchar had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 129-122 victory over the Rockets.

Konchar has started the first two games of the season with Dillon Brooks (thigh) sidelined, and he has stepped up so far with back-to-back double-digit scoring performances and decent levels of efficiency as a shooter. Through two games, Konchar has racked up 29 points, 16 rebounds and five steals while shooting 46.7 percent from three-point range.