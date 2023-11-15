Konchar posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and a steal in Tuesday's 134-107 blowout loss against Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Tuesday night was Konchar's sixth game where he saw at least 18 minutes of play, and thus far in November, he has averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals as well as a remarkable 50 percent from three (10 attempts). With Ja Morant still serving his suspension, and the respective statuses of Marcus Smart (ankle) and Derrick Rose (knee) in the air, it appears that the 27-year-old will see more playing time for at least the next few upcoming matches.