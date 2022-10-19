Konchar will start Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
With Dillon Brooks (thigh) inactive, Konchar will join the starting five for Wednesday's opener. In 72 appearances last season, Konchar contributed 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.9 minutes per game. He should see an expanded role until Brooks and/or Ziaire Williams (knee) are able to return.
