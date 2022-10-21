Konchar will join the starting lineup in place of Dillon Brooks (thigh) on Friday, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Konchar started for Brooks in Wednesday's season opener also, securing 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes of action. Konchar can be considered a value option in daily formats.
