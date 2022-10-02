Konchar is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Konchar gets the nod at shooting guard, but that shouldn't be much of a surprise given the fact that the coaching staff rested most of the regulars for this one. Konchar averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 2021-22.
