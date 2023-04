Konchar will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Konchar should get some quality run Sunday with Memphis resting their main guys, making him an intriguing streamer option. Through 19 starts this season, Konchar has registered averages of 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 triples, 1.2 steals and just 0.8 turnovers per game on 45 percent shooting.