Konchar will start Monday's game against the Nets.
Konchar was cleared to return in a bench role for Saturday's contest against Portland, and he'll now get a chance with the first unit for Monday's clash. His last start dates back to Feb. 14 against the Rockets when he finished with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 20 minutes.
