Konchar closed Friday's 117-109 win over the 76ers with eight points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes.

Konchar continues seeing ample run with Desmond Bane (toe) out, but it's no longer translating to notable production. Konchar has failed to exceed 10 points in any of his last five contests, although he has pulled down six-plus rebounds in each appearance.