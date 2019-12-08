Konchar (calf) played 10 minutes Saturday for the G League's Memphis Hustle in the affiliate's 125-118 loss to the South Bay Lakers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Konchar hadn't played for the Hustle or for the Grizzlies since Nov. 15 while battling a left calf strain, which explains why he only handled limited minutes in his return to action. Expect the undrafted rookie to gradually see his playing time pick up from here while he remains in the G League, though he's unlikely to become a regular option for the NBA rotation this season.