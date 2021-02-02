Konchar recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 133-102 win over the Spurs.

Konchar stuck in the rotation for a third straight game with Grayson Allen (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), and he received a little more playing time than normal with the Grizzlies limiting minutes for all of their starters in the blowout. The second-year wing has shown the ability to put up interesting all-around numbers on a per-minute basis, but he doesn't have a clear path to more playing time while all of Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks, De'Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane are healthy.