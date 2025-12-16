Grizzlies' John Konchar: To be evaluated in three weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konchar underwent successful left thumb surgery Thursday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
The team initially reported that Konchar was out indefinitely following surgery, so this latest update brings some more clarity around his timetable for a return. He'll remain sidelined at least until the end of the calendar year and likely into January as he rehabs from a procedure that repaired a torn UCL in his left thumb.
More News
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Undergoing thumb surgery•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Season-high 13 points in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited output in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited role continues•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Full stat line in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Modest outing in preseason finale•