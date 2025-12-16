default-cbs-image
Konchar underwent successful left thumb surgery Thursday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The team initially reported that Konchar was out indefinitely following surgery, so this latest update brings some more clarity around his timetable for a return. He'll remain sidelined at least until the end of the calendar year and likely into January as he rehabs from a procedure that repaired a torn UCL in his left thumb.

