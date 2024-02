Konchar ended with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-106 loss to the Hornets.

Konchar led all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds and steals while ending two points shy of a double-double in an impressive performance in the paint for Memphis. Konchar has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in four games this season while setting a new season high in steals in the defeat.