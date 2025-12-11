Grizzlies' John Konchar: Undergoing thumb surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Konchar (thumb) is out indefinitely, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Konchar is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, which he sustained during Sunday's game against Portland. A timeline for a return will be determined once the surgery is completed. His absence should free up a few extra minutes for Jaylen Wells and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
More News
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Season-high 13 points in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited output in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited role continues•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Full stat line in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Modest outing in preseason finale•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Grabs six boards in Game 4 loss•