Konchar is doubtful for Monday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain.

Konchar was emerging as a key rotational piece for a depleted Memphis squad, averaging 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.2 minutes over his last six appearances (all starts). However, it looks like he'll join a long list of inactive Grizzlies on Monday, so David Roddy, Jacob Gilyard, Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson are all candidates for increased roles versus Sacramento.