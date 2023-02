Konchar has cleared concussion protocols but is likely out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to precautionary reasons, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Konchar is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game Wednesday due to a concussion. However, now that he has cleared protocols, he will have a chance to play in Thursday's matchup with Cleveland. Konchar is averaging 0.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.0 minutes across his last five appearances.