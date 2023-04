Konchar will return to the second unit for Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Lakers, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Konchar received a spot start in Memphis' final regular-season game, as the Grizzlies rested most of their main guys, but Konchar will return to his usual reserve role Sunday. He'll likely be relegated to minutes in the teens, so he's not an enticing target in daily fantasy leagues.