Konchar will not return to Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a left thumb injury. He finished with five points, five rebounds, two assists and one three-pointer in 13 minutes.

There aren't many details in regard to the severity yet, but Konchar should be considered questionable for Tuesday against the Pelicans. Marcus Smart (ankle) is expected to return for that game, so Konchar's minutes could be sporadic going forward for that reason.