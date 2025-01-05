Konchar (shoulder) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Konchar missed Saturday's contest against the Warriors due to left shoulder soreness, but he will return to the lineup Monday. Konchar could be hoisted into a bigger role in his return due to the plethora of injuries the team is dealing with.
