Konchar (ankle) is available to face the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Konchar was always trending in the right direction following his one-game absence, as he was initially deemed questionable, then upgraded to probable, and ultimately, he's been listed as available. Given the injury crisis affecting Memphis, it wouldn't be surprising if Konchar ends up being in the starting lineup to face Cleveland -- such has been the case in each of Memphis' last six games before he missed the Monday matchup against the Kings.