Konchar (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.

Konchar was listed as doubtful leading up to Monday's contest with a left ankle sprain before being downgraded ahead of the game's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. He had been operating as the Grizzlies' makeshift starting point guard over the past six games while the team contends with injuries, but Konchar's absence Monday likely leaves two-way players Jacob Gilyard and Scotty Pippen as the team's primary ballhandlers.