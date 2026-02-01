site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Won't play Monday
Konchar (neck) is out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Konchar will miss a second straight game due to an anterior triangle contusion. Vince Williams and GG Jackson are candidates for increased minutes with Konchar sidelined.
