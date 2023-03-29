Konchar (hip) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.
Konchar has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday with left hip soreness. His next chance to suit up is Friday's rematch with the Clippers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Iffy against Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Grabs seven boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Modest production Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Loses minutes to Kennard•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Set to play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Officially ruled out•