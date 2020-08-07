Valanciunas posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 121-92 win over the Thunder.

Valanciunas continued his great play as the Grizzlies finally got their first win of the bubble Friday. He's posted a double-double in each of the past four games and has scored 40 total points over the past two.