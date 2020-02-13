Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another 18-board game
Valanciunas tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers.
Valanciunas heads into the All-Star break with back-to-back 18-rebound games and five straight outings of double-digit boards. He's been able to achieve that production while playing no more than 30 minutes in any of those five games, as reserve big man Brandon Clarke continues to fill a sizable role as a backup center and power forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 18 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable with ankle soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 10 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Active Wednesday•
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...