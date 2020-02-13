Valanciunas tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Valanciunas heads into the All-Star break with back-to-back 18-rebound games and five straight outings of double-digit boards. He's been able to achieve that production while playing no more than 30 minutes in any of those five games, as reserve big man Brandon Clarke continues to fill a sizable role as a backup center and power forward.