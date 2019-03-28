Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another big double-double in loss
Valanciunas provided 27 points (12-25 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 loss to the Warriors.
Valanciunas has logged five straight double-doubles, and he has recorded 11 rejections across the last four tilts. Moreover, Valanciunas has produced twice as many double-doubles across 17 appearances with the Grizzlies (10) as he did through 30 games with the Raptors here in 2018-19.
