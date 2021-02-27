Valanciunas had 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

Valanciunas led the Grizzlies offensively and made his presence felt on both ends of the court, as he also paced the team in rebounds and contributed steadily on both sides of the ball. That has been a trend for Valanciunas all season long, though, as he's been a double-double machine all year long. He has six straight double-doubles and has reached that feat nine times over his last 11 contests.