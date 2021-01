Valanciunas posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 94-90 loss to Cleveland.

Valanciunas has a double-double in each of the Grizzlies' eight games this season. He also led the team in scoring in this one. So far, the big man is having an almost identical season to his last campaign, averaging 15.0 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.