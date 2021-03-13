Valanciunas had 14 points (7-10 FG) and 11 boards in Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

Coming off of a monster, 29-point, 20-rebound effort, Valanciunas followed up with another double-double, albeit a less-impressive one. The big man continues to be a strong source of efficient scoring and high-volume rebounding, but he doesn't provide much else, and it's possible he could eventually see his workload decrease whenever Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) makes his season debut.