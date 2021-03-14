Valanciunas went for 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

The big man posted his fifth straight double-double and his 11th in the last 12 games. Valanciunas remains one of the league's most dependable points/rebounds contributors, but he typically doesn't offer much else, from a fantasy standpoint.