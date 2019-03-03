Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double in win
Valanciunas delivered 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 win over the Mavericks.
Valencianas already has four double-doubles in six appearances with the Grizzlies, this compared to just five through 30 games with the Raptors prior to the recent trade. He has become an immediate focal point offensively, and his efficiency has been off the charts. He'll look to take it to the Thunder's Steven Adams in Sunday's showdown with the Thunder.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs 20 points, 13 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 25 points, 11 boards in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: To play, have minutes monitored•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Friday for personal reasons•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...