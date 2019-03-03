Valanciunas delivered 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 win over the Mavericks.

Valencianas already has four double-doubles in six appearances with the Grizzlies, this compared to just five through 30 games with the Raptors prior to the recent trade. He has become an immediate focal point offensively, and his efficiency has been off the charts. He'll look to take it to the Thunder's Steven Adams in Sunday's showdown with the Thunder.